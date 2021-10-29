stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.