Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 600 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $430,473. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.