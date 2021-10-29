Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,190 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of INFL stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

