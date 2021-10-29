Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,386 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.37 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

