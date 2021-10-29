Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $351,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

