Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

PZA opened at $26.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

