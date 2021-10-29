Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 57.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

