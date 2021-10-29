Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.85. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

