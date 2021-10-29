Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

