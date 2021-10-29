Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,786 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

