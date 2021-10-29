Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PROG worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 3,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 438,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 377,711 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after buying an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

