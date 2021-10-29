Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$10.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.97.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 84,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,842. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

