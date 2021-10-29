Stock Buyback Plan Approved by NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Board

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NTGR traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 801,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

