Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 call options.

NLSN opened at $20.69 on Friday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after buying an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

