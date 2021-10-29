Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Call Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

PPC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 8,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,657. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

