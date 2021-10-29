Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $$15.33 during trading on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

