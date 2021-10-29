Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

