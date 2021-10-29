Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. 203,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.