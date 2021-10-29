STRAKS Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 1% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $14,740.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

