Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,929.37

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,929.37 and traded as high as $2,152.92. Straumann shares last traded at $2,152.92, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,934.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,929.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,695.53.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

