Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.080-$9.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.08-$9.15 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,487. Stryker has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

