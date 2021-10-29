Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Down 1.3%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. 551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

