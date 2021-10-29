Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.

SMMF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 50,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,733. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.