Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

