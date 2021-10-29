Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.88. 4,894,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,591. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77. The firm has a market cap of C$48.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.64.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.