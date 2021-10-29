Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.88. 4,894,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,591. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77. The firm has a market cap of C$48.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.64.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
