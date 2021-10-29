Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Malcolm Norris Acquires 480,000 Shares

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) insider Malcolm Norris bought 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($21,257.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 23.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Sunstone Metals alerts:

Sunstone Metals Company Profile

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Bramaderos gold-copper porphyry concession covering 4,949 hectares located in Loja province, Southern Ecuador; the Southern Finland gold project located to the north-west of Helsinki in southern Finland; and the Viscaria copper project located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.