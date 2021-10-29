sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $107.83 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. sUSD has a market cap of $107.83 million and $41.74 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 107,364,562 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

