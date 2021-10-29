Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $15,686,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLO opened at $49.95 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

