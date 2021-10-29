Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $632,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Morphic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $58.63 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,125. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

