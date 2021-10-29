Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,564 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,996 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

