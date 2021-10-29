Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 31,063 Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,063 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

