SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $950.00 at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $739.95.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $710.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $264.60 and a one year high of $759.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.