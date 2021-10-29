SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.69). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 83,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.8% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

