Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

