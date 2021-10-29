Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $221,133.30 and approximately $366.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.