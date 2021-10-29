Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

