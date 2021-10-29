Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the September 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,426.0 days.
SWPRF stock remained flat at $$100.25 during midday trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
