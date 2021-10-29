Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the September 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,426.0 days.

SWPRF stock remained flat at $$100.25 during midday trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

