Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

