Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Eileen Carr Sells 18,686 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

LON:SLP opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.61. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £289.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Tuesday.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

