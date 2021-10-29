Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

LON:SLP opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.61. The company has a market cap of £289.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

