Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

FRA:SY1 opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

