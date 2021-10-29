Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,077 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,728. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

