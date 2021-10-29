Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 946,700 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $563,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.22. 47,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.