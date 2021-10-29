Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
