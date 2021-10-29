Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

