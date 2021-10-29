Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,555. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.