Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSHA. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

