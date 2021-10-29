TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy stock opened at C$67.45 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.47.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

