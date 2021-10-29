TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.47.

TSE TRP opened at C$67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

