TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.12.
Shares of SU opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
