TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.12.

Shares of SU opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

