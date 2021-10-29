TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 3,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.